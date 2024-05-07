Home>>
Xi says China welcomes more imports of French quality agriproducts
(Xinhua) 09:06, May 07, 2024
PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes more imports of French quality agricultural products, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Monday.
China will continue to make full use of the "French farm to Chinese dining table" whole-chain rapid coordination mechanism, and bring more cheese, ham, wine and other quality agricultural products from France to the dining tables of Chinese families, Xi made the remarks during the closing ceremony of the sixth meeting of China-France Business Council.
