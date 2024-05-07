Home>>
Xi, Macron jointly meet the press
(Xinhua) 08:32, May 07, 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, jointly meet the press in Paris, France, May 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, jointly met the press on Monday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, jointly meet the press in Paris, France, May 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi elaborates on China's position on Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Ukraine crisis
- China, France building up momentum for future-oriented cooperation
- French firms urged to seize opportunities from China's development
- Beijing, Paris to forge stronger ties
- China, France should uphold independence, jointly fend off "new Cold War" or bloc confrontation: Xi
- Xi, Macron hold talks, calling for upholding independence
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.