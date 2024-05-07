Xi attends closing ceremony of the sixth meeting of China-France Business Council with Macron
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the closing ceremony of the Sixth Meeting of the China-France Business Council together with French President Emmanuel Macron and delivers a speech titled "Building on Past Achievements to Jointly Usher in a New Era in China-France Cooperation" in Paris, France, May 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday attended the closing ceremony of the sixth meeting of China-France Business Council together with French President Emmanuel Macron.
