China extends short-term visa exemption for 12 countries until end of 2025: Xi

Xinhua) 09:08, May 07, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to extend visa exemption entry for citizens from 12 countries including France on short-term visits to China until the end of 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Monday.

Xi made the announcement during the closing ceremony of the Sixth Meeting of China-France Business Council.

