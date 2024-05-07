Xi urges China, France to oppose attempts to turn business relations into political, ideological, security issues

Xinhua) 09:05, May 07, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China and France should jointly oppose attempts to turn business relations into political, ideological or security issues, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Monday.

The two sides should always define China-Europe relations as a comprehensive strategic partnership, continue to enhance political mutual trust and remove various distractions, Xi made the remarks during the closing ceremony of the Sixth Meeting of China-France Business Council.

