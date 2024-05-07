Xi says China always views France as priority, trustworthy partner of cooperation

Xinhua) 09:09, May 07, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China always views France as a priority and trustworthy partner of cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Monday.

China is committed to expanding its business relations in both width and depth by opening up new areas, creating new models and fostering new growth areas, Xi said during the closing ceremony of the Sixth Meeting of China-France Business Council.

