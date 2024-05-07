Home>>
Xi, Macron call for refraining from unilateral steps intensifying Israel-Palestine conflict
08:52, May 07, 2024
PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron here on Monday called on all parties to refrain from taking unilateral steps on the ground that could increase tensions in the Israel-Palestine conflict.
In this regard, the two heads of state condemned Israel's policy of building settlements in violation of international law in a joint statement released during Xi's state visit to France.
