Xi says China supports convening of peace conference on Ukraine crisis

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China supports convening of an international peace conference on the Ukraine crisis at an appropriate time, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.

The conference should be recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties and fair discussion of all peace plans, Xi made the remarks when he jointly met the press with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Noting that history has proven time and again that at the end of the day, conflicts can only be resolved through negotiation, Xi said that China calls on all parties to resume engagement and dialogue to build mutual trust.

China supports a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture in Europe, he said.

Xi stressed that China has stated its position on the Ukraine crisis on many occasions.

China did not start the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to or a participant in it, Xi said, noting that instead of being an onlooker, China has been playing an important role for peace.

The special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs is on his third round of shuttle diplomacy, he added.

At the same time, China opposes attempts to use the Ukraine crisis to scapegoat or smear a third country or to stoke a "new Cold War," he said.

