6 Palestinians killed in Israeli military operation in West Bank: sources

Xinhua) 14:15, May 05, 2024

Smoke rises during a military operation conducted by Israeli forces in Deir Al-Ghusoun, a town in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm on May 4, 2024.

At least six Palestinians were killed on Saturday in a military operation conducted by Israeli forces in Deir Al-Ghusoun, a town in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm, according to Palestinian medical and security sources.

Security sources in Palestine said Israeli troops had encircled a residence in the town for more than 15 hours, during which multiple shells were launched at the house. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

RAMALLAH, May 4 (Xinhua) -- At least six Palestinians were killed on Saturday in a military operation conducted by Israeli forces in Deir Al-Ghusoun, a town in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm, according to Palestinian medical and security sources.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported transporting the body of an unidentified Palestinian to the hospital, while Palestinian medical sources said the bodies of the other five victims had been taken by the Israeli army.

Security sources in Palestine said Israeli troops had encircled a residence in the town for more than 15 hours, during which multiple shells were launched at the house.

Following the demolition of the residence by an Israeli military bulldozer, the homeowner was detained. The incident sparked confrontations in Deir Al-Ghusoun between local Palestinians and Israeli forces.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has recorded more than 480 Palestinian fatalities caused by Israeli bombings and gunfire across the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the start of the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

