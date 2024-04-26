China calls for early end of catastrophe on Palestinians

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China urged relevant country to stop blocking United Nations Security Council (UNSC) actions, calling on relevant parties to ensure unimpeded and sustainable humanitarian access to bring an early end to the catastrophe on the Palestinians, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks when asked at a daily press briefing to comment on the humanitarian disaster in Gaza caused by the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Noting that the Palestinian death toll has exceeded 30,000 and civilian casualties exceeded 110,000, Wang said that this appalling humanitarian disaster challenges the moral conscience that underpins human civilization, and has exposed the hypocrisy of certain countries who claim to "uphold and safeguard human rights."

"Continuation of the conflict in Gaza is unacceptable. Indifference to the killings of women and children in Gaza is intolerable. Stopping the UN Security Council from creating a ceasefire in Gaza is unforgivable," Wang said.

"We urge relevant country to stop blocking UNSC actions, and call on relevant parties to fully implement UNSC Resolution 2728, realize an unconditional and durable ceasefire, and ensure unimpeded and sustainable humanitarian access to bring an early end to this catastrophe on the Palestinians and stop this disgrace on human civilization," said the spokesperson.

