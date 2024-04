Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas hold talks in Beijing, achieve positive progress: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:35, April 30, 2024

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of China, representatives of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) recently came to Beijing for in-depth and candid talks on promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation, and achieved positive progress, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily press briefing in response to a related query that the two sides fully expressed their political will to achieve reconciliation through dialogue and consultation, discussed many specific issues, and made positive progress.

"They agreed to continue this dialogue process and strive for the early realization of Palestinian unity," Lin said, noting that the two sides highly appreciate China's firm support for the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights, and thanked China for its efforts to promote Palestine's internal unity and reached an agreement on the next step of dialogue.

