Pro-Palestinian demonstrators seen in tents at University of Toronto
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are seen in an encampment of tents at St. George Campus of the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A security member watches as pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in an encampment of tents at St. George Campus of the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
