Humanitarian aid dropped by plane seen over Gaza Strip

Xinhua) 10:02, May 03, 2024

Humanitarian aid dropped by a plane is seen over the Gaza Strip on April 30, 2024. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

Humanitarian aid dropped by a plane is seen over the Gaza Strip on April 30, 2024. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

Humanitarian aid dropped by a plane is seen over the Gaza Strip on April 30, 2024. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

Humanitarian aid dropped by a plane is seen over the Gaza Strip on April 30, 2024. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

Humanitarian aid dropped by a plane is seen over the Gaza Strip on April 30, 2024. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

Humanitarian aid dropped by a plane is seen over the Gaza Strip on April 30, 2024. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liu Ning)