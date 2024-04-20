China-aided humanitarian supplies to Gaza arrive in Egypt

Xinhua) 14:17, April 20, 2024

Workers unload China-aided humanitarian supplies to Gaza Strip from a plane at the Al-Arish airport in North Sinai Province, Egypt, on April 19, 2024. A batch of humanitarian supplies provided by the Chinese government to Palestinians arrived at the Al-Arish airport on Friday. To ease the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Chinese government has continued to provide aid to Palestine and has sent several batches of food, medicine and other emergency humanitarian aid to the strip through Egypt, according to the Chinese embassy in Egypt. (Xinhua)

