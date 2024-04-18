Home>>
China sends more humanitarian supplies to Gaza
(Xinhua) 09:57, April 18, 2024
CAIRO, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Two batches of humanitarian supplies provided by the Chinese government to Palestinians will arrive at the Al-Arish airport and Port Said in Egypt on Thursday and Friday, the Chinese embassy in Egypt said in a press release.
The shipments, including tents, blankets, clothing, medical supplies and flour, will be transported to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing.
To ease the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Chinese government has continued to provide aid to Palestine and has sent several batches of food, medicine and other emergency humanitarian aid to the strip through Egypt, according to the embassy.
