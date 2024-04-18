Palestinian presidency condemns U.S. envoy's comments on full UN membership for Palestine

Xinhua) 09:33, April 18, 2024

RAMALLAH, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian presidency on Wednesday condemned the remarks by U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield over full UN membership for Palestine.

Thomas-Greenfield told reporters on Tuesday that she didn't believe that a draft UN resolution proposing full membership for Palestine in the organization could help reach a two-state solution and end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a statement carried by Palestine's official news agency WAFA, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman of the Palestinian presidency, said that the remarks of Thomas-Greenfield "do not amount to the American positions regarding the two-state solution and establishing a just and lasting peace in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy."

Abu Rudeina said that the stability of Palestine is the only gateway to regional and global peace.

Noting that the General Assembly granted Palestine non-member observer State status at the UN in 2012, the spokesman said Palestine now has the right to obtain full membership.

"We express our condemnation of these American positions that threaten to use their veto power, which calls into question their credibility, as a result of their continued retreat from their promises and adoption of a pro-Israel slant," he added.

Abu Rudeina stressed that the establishment of the State of Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem is the only way to "achieve security and prosperity and end the ongoing wars that the region has long suffered."

The UN Security Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on the request of the State of Palestine to obtain full UN membership, according to WAFA reports.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)