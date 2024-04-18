Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 33,899: ministry

Xinhua) 10:52, April 18, 2024

Palestinians inspect a destroyed house after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on April 17, 2024. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 33,899, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Wednesday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

GAZA, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 33,899, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The Israeli army killed 56 Palestinians and wounded 89 others during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 33,899 and injuries to 76,664, since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The statement noted that some victims remained under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of rescue crews.

Avichai Adraee, a spokesperson of the Israeli army, said in a statement posted on social media platform X that over the past 24 hours, warplanes and air force aircraft raided more than 40 "terrorist" targets throughout Gaza.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

Palestinians inspect a destroyed house after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

People are seen among the rubble of a destroyed house in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

People inspect a destroyed house in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

People stand among the rubble in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

People are seen among the rubble of a destroyed house in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A woman shows the damage to a house in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A boy stands among the rubble of a destroyed house in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

Palestinian children are seen near a destroyed house after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

Palestinians inspect a destroyed house after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

Palestinian children are seen near a destroyed house after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

A Palestinian girl sits near a destroyed house after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

