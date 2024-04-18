Netanyahu says Israel preserves right to self-defense

Xinhua) 10:23, April 18, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Jerusalem, April 17, 2024. Netanyahu on Wednesday stressed Israel's "right to defend itself against Iran," when receiving British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Jerusalem. (Maayan Toaf/GPO/Handout via Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday stressed Israel's "right to defend itself against Iran," when receiving British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Jerusalem.

The two top diplomats' visits came amid mounting international pressure on Israel and Iran to de-escalate the tensions following Iran's retaliatory missile and drone attack against Israel over the weekend.

During the meetings, Netanyahu insisted that "Israel preserves its right to self-defense," according to a statement released by his office.

The German foreign minister, for her part, stressed that the region must avoid spiraling into heightened tensions. "Everyone must now act prudently and responsibly," she said.

An escalation "would serve no one," not Israel's security, nor the hostages still held by Hamas, the suffering population of the Gaza Strip, the many in Iran, and the third countries in the region, she said.

Speaking to reporters in Jerusalem, Cameron said he visits Israel in an attempt to call on it to do "as little as possible to escalate tensions" and in a way that is "smart as well as tough."

In remarks at a cabinet meeting following their talks, Netanyahu said, "The two foreign ministers had all kinds of suggestions and advice. I appreciate it. But I want to make it clear -- we will make our own decisions, and the state of Israel will do everything necessary to defend itself."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Jerusalem, April 17, 2024. Netanyahu on Wednesday stressed Israel's "right to defend itself against Iran," when receiving British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Jerusalem. (Maayan Toaf/GPO/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)