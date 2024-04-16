Israel's top general vows response to Iran's "unprecedented" attack

Photo taken on April 15, 2024 shows a battery of Israel's Iron Dome defense system deployed near Jerusalem. Herzi Halevi, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, stated on Monday that a response is imminent following Iran's "unprecedented" missile and drone attack on Israel. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Herzi Halevi, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, stated on Monday that a response is imminent following Iran's "unprecedented" missile and drone attack on Israel.

The announcement came during a video statement amid a meeting with pilots at the Nevatim Air Force base, which sustained mild damage from a ballistic missile during Iran's offensive over the weekend.

In recent days, Israel's wartime Cabinet has been deliberating over a potential counterstrike to Iran's actions. However, there is division regarding the timing and extent of such a response, especially under international pressure urging Israel to moderate its actions.

Late Saturday, Iran launched about 350 drones and missiles in response to the killing of seven Iranians, including two veteran commanders, by Israel in a strike on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Syria on April 1.

