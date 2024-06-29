We Are China

2024 Taste of Asia event kicks off in Markham, Canada

Xinhua) 15:47, June 29, 2024

A cook (front) grills lobster tails during the 2024 Taste of Asia event in Markham, Canada, June 28, 2024.

A cook (front) grills lobster tails during the 2024 Taste of Asia event in Markham, Canada, June 28, 2024.

A cook grills squids during the 2024 Taste of Asia event in Markham, Canada, June 28, 2024.

A cook grills squids during the 2024 Taste of Asia event in Markham, Canada, June 28, 2024.

A cook (L) makes egg waffle during the 2024 Taste of Asia event in Markham, Canada, June 28, 2024.

The three-day festival kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

