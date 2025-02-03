Village gala staged in NE China's Liaoning to celebrate Spring Festival
This photo taken in 1997 shows a "village gala" held in Tangzhangzi Village of Beisijiazi Township in Chaoyang County, northeast China's Liaoning Province.
The village staged a Spring Festival gala Sunday night, showcasing a rich tapestry of rural life via a series of stunning performances. "Village galas" have been held here for 30 consecutive years. (Xinhua)
People watch a "village gala" in Tangzhangzi Village of Beisijiazi Township in Chaoyang County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 2, 2025.
People watch a "village gala" in Tangzhangzi Village of Beisijiazi Township in Chaoyang County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 2, 2025.
Artists perform during a "village gala" in Tangzhangzi Village of Beisijiazi Township in Chaoyang County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 2, 2025.
A drone photo shows people watching a "village gala" in Tangzhangzi Village of Beisijiazi Township in Chaoyang County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 2, 2025.
People watch a "village gala" in Tangzhangzi Village of Beisijiazi Township in Chaoyang County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 2, 2025.
Photos
