Chinese Peacekeepers to Abyei Celebrate Chinese New Year
Peacekeepers assigned to the 5th Chinese Peacekeeping Military Utility Helicopter Unit to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) put on artistic performances in a festive activity to celebrate the Spring Festival, Chinese traditional Lunar New Year, which lasts from January 28 to February 4, 2025.
Peacekeepers assigned to the 5th Chinese Peacekeeping Military Utility Helicopter Unit to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) make Chinese food for foreign guests in a festive activity to celebrate the Spring Festival, Chinese traditional Lunar New Year, which lasts from January 28 to February 4, 2025.
A peacekeeper assigned to the 5th Chinese Peacekeeping Military Utility Helicopter Unit to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) teaches foreign visitors to use chopsticks in a festive activity to celebrate the Spring Festival, Chinese traditional Lunar New Year, which lasts from January 28 to February 4, 2025.
A Chinese peacekeeper and a local student demonstrate Chinese characters "Heping" (meaning "Peace") they write together in a festive activity to celebrate the Spring Festival, Chinese traditional Lunar New Year, which lasts from January 28 to February 4, 2025.
Photos
Related Stories
- Various activities held in London to celebrate Chinese Year of Snake
- China's top museum adds colors to Chinese New Year celebrations in New York
- "Venice in the East" charms expats and tourists with festive atmosphere
- St. Petersburg schoolchildren celebrate Chinese New Year with cultural gala
- Chinese enjoy a feast of films in Spring Festival holiday
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.