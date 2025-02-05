Chinese Peacekeepers to Abyei Celebrate Chinese New Year

China Military Online) 10:24, February 05, 2025

Peacekeepers assigned to the 5th Chinese Peacekeeping Military Utility Helicopter Unit to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) put on artistic performances in a festive activity to celebrate the Spring Festival, Chinese traditional Lunar New Year, which lasts from January 28 to February 4, 2025.

Peacekeepers assigned to the 5th Chinese Peacekeeping Military Utility Helicopter Unit to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) make Chinese food for foreign guests in a festive activity to celebrate the Spring Festival, Chinese traditional Lunar New Year, which lasts from January 28 to February 4, 2025.

A peacekeeper assigned to the 5th Chinese Peacekeeping Military Utility Helicopter Unit to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) teaches foreign visitors to use chopsticks in a festive activity to celebrate the Spring Festival, Chinese traditional Lunar New Year, which lasts from January 28 to February 4, 2025.

A Chinese peacekeeper and a local student demonstrate Chinese characters "Heping" (meaning "Peace") they write together in a festive activity to celebrate the Spring Festival, Chinese traditional Lunar New Year, which lasts from January 28 to February 4, 2025.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)