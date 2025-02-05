St. Petersburg schoolchildren celebrate Chinese New Year with cultural gala

Xinhua) 10:13, February 05, 2025

Students try Chinese calligraphy during the ninth Chinese New Year School Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 3, 2025. St. Petersburg hosted its ninth Chinese New Year School Festival on Monday, as nearly 1,000 students and parents celebrated the Spring Festival with a vibrant cultural gala. Co-organized by the Chinese Consulate General in St. Petersburg and the local Confucius Institute of Oriental Languages and Cultures, the gala is a flagship event of the city's "Happy Chinese New Year" celebrations. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

ST. PETERSBURG, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- St. Petersburg hosted its ninth Chinese New Year School Festival on Monday, as nearly 1,000 students and parents celebrated the Spring Festival with a vibrant cultural gala.

The event kicked off with a chorus of the beloved Chinese folk song "Jasmine Flower," followed by over 230 children from 17 local schools and kindergartens taking the stage to perform fan dances, martial arts, and Chinese opera.

Beyond the stage, the event offered hands-on cultural activities such as calligraphy, paper-cutting, and traditional Chinese printing, giving children an immersive experience of Chinese cultural traditions.

The event also highlighted the growing enthusiasm for Chinese language learning in Russia. Pavel Rozov, vice chairman of the St. Petersburg Education Committee, noted that 32 local schools now offer Chinese courses, with more than 5,000 students enrolled. To further expand access, the city launched a new remote learning program this year, making Chinese education available to an even wider audience.

Chinese Consul General in St. Petersburg Luo Zhanhui emphasized that young people are the future of both nations and the hope for the enduring friendship between China and Russia. "The passion of Russian students for learning Chinese will lay a solid foundation for the long-term friendship between our two countries," he said.

Co-organized by the Chinese Consulate General in St. Petersburg and the local Confucius Institute of Oriental Languages and Cultures, the gala is a flagship event of the city's "Happy Chinese New Year" celebrations.

Students perform on stage during the ninth Chinese New Year School Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 3, 2025. St. Petersburg hosted its ninth Chinese New Year School Festival on Monday, as nearly 1,000 students and parents celebrated the Spring Festival with a vibrant cultural gala. Co-organized by the Chinese Consulate General in St. Petersburg and the local Confucius Institute of Oriental Languages and Cultures, the gala is a flagship event of the city's "Happy Chinese New Year" celebrations. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Students perform on stage during the ninth Chinese New Year School Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 3, 2025. St. Petersburg hosted its ninth Chinese New Year School Festival on Monday, as nearly 1,000 students and parents celebrated the Spring Festival with a vibrant cultural gala. Co-organized by the Chinese Consulate General in St. Petersburg and the local Confucius Institute of Oriental Languages and Cultures, the gala is a flagship event of the city's "Happy Chinese New Year" celebrations. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)