Feature: Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated at San Diego Zoo

08:46, February 05, 2025 By Tan Jingjing, Gao Shan ( Xinhua

Paul Baribault (2nd L), president and CEO of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, and Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Guo Shaochun (1st L), distribute gifts to guests during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, California, the United States, on Feb. 2, 2025. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

The two pandas, the first pair entering the United States in over two decades, made their long-awaited public debut at the San Diego Zoo on Aug. 8 last year.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Red lanterns, wishing trees, red envelop giveaways, Chinese calligraphy, crafts and giant pandas -- the San Diego Zoo hosted vibrant Lunar New Year celebrations over the weekend to welcome the Year of the Snake.

The zoo is adorned in brilliant red and gold, which symbolize good luck, health and prosperity.

Visitors immersed themselves in the festive spirit, experienced a variety of fun activities, tasted unique Lunar New Year flavors, and shared their messages of hope, health and happiness for the year ahead on wishing tress.

People lined up at the Panda Ridge, the home for Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, to greet the two giant pandas from China.

Crowds cheered as they watched the two pandas explore, climb, tumble, nap, and crunch on bamboo at their new home in the southwestern U.S. city.

Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrived in California from China on June 27 last year for a 10-year international giant panda protection cooperation program with the San Diego Zoo, marking a new round of such collaboration between the two nations.

People look at a giant panda during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, California, the United States, on Feb. 2, 2025. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

"The return of giant pandas was a monumental moment for our organization. It proved a powerful reminder that together we can make the impossible possible for wildlife, people and the planet we all share," said Paul Baribault, president and CEO of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

"The two giant pandas have done incredibly well since arriving. They're thriving in their spaces, they're moving all around navigating all the new opportunities. The public who have come through our entrances have just been blown away with seeing them again," Baribault told Xinhua.

He said zoo experts have kept regular dialogues with their Chinese counterparts on giant panda conservation.

Two girls holding giant panda dolls pose for photos during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, California, the United States, on Feb. 2, 2025. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Addressing the celebrations, Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Guo Shaochun said these two beloved pandas, also known as friendship envoys, have captured the hearts of American friends.

"I am pleased to know that thousands of visitors have come to the 'Panda Ridge' since last August. I am confident that we can work together to promote the friendship between our two peoples," Guo said.

"The two pandas made this Lunar New Year so special," a girl first named Gwen from Tierra del Sol Middle School in Lakeside, California, told Xinhua.

"It's so exciting because they (the giant pandas) were not here a while ago, and now they came back. We love them so much," she said.

"Wish for increased wildlife efforts in pandas to help save wildlife. I hope for pandas to build a world where all life thrives," wrote a note hanging on a wishing tree.

Many students, parents and teachers joined the Lunar New Year events at the zoo.

Chinese Consul General Guo said the communications between the young people is playing a significant role in promoting China-U.S. people-to-people exchanges.

"American youths including the students who are with us today are most welcome to visit and see China with their own eyes and travel the expanse of the country with their own feet. It is hoped that the two peoples will engage in more visits, dialogues, and exchanges," he said.

A girl holds a snake doll during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, California, the United States, on Feb. 2, 2025. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Judy, a teacher from St. Genevieve High School in Los Angeles, took more than ten students to join the Lunar New Year celebrations. Her school has kept sister city links with a school in south China's Guangdong Province.

"The kids love China and Chinese culture. They are so happy and excited to see the two pandas, and also experience China's Spring Festival customs. These events will help deepen their understanding of Chinese culture," she told Xinhua.

The Chinese Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival which fell on Jan. 29 this year, is the most important and joyful traditional festival in Chinese culture. It symbolizes reunion, renewal and hope.

At the close of 2024, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) added the Spring Festival to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

A year earlier, the 78th United Nations General Assembly recognized the Chinese New Year as an official UN holiday, underscoring the festival's growing global presence.

It was the fourth time the San Diego Zoo has held the Lunar New Year celebration since 2022.

