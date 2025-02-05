Various activities held in London to celebrate Chinese Year of Snake

Xinhua) 09:43, February 05, 2025

Children gather to celebrate the Chinese New Year in London, Britain, on Feb. 2, 2025. Various activities were held in London to celebrate the Chinese Year of the Snake on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Lion dancers perform at Trafalgar Square to celebrate the Chinese New Year in London, Britain, on Feb. 2, 2025. Various activities were held in London to celebrate the Chinese Year of the Snake on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A boy holds a toy themed on the Chinese New Year in London, Britain, on Feb. 2, 2025. Various activities were held in London to celebrate the Chinese Year of the Snake on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

