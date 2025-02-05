We Are China

People enjoy Spring Festival holiday across China

Xinhua) 08:44, February 05, 2025

A child using augmented reality (AR) glasses visits the Chengdu Museum during the Spring Festival holiday in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A child visits the Chengdu Museum during the Spring Festival holiday in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

People ride bikes at Shanghai's World Expo culture park during the Spring Festival holiday in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

People have fun at Shanghai's World Expo culture park during the Spring Festival holiday in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A visitor looks at exhibits displayed at the Chongqing China Three Gorges Museum during the Spring Festival holiday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People visit the Chongqing China Three Gorges Museum during the Spring Festival holiday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A tourist poses for a photo at Sanlitun, a popular shopping area during the Spring Festival holiday in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Yangang)

People visit a temple fair during the Spring Festival holiday in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2025 shows tourists visiting Xianghuiqiao station during the Spring Festival holiday at Jianshui County of the Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tourists are seen on the Duanqiao Bridge, or the Broken Bridge in the West Lake scenic area during the Spring Festival holiday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People visit the Chengdu Museum during the Spring Festival holiday in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Tourists walk on the Duanqiao Bridge, or the Broken Bridge in the West Lake scenic area during the Spring Festival holiday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2025 shows people visiting the Shuanglong bridge during the Spring Festival holiday at Jianshui County of the Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

