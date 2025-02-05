Opera House lit up in red to celebrate Chinese New Year in Sydney

Xinhua) 11:18, February 05, 2025

This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2025 shows the Opera House lit up in red to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Sydney, Australia. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

