Opera House lit up in red to celebrate Chinese New Year in Sydney
(Xinhua) 11:18, February 05, 2025
This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2025 shows the Opera House lit up in red to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Sydney, Australia. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
