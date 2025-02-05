In pics: global celebrations of Chinese New Year

A woman presents Hanfu attire in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 2, 2025. A Hanfu-themed gathering in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

People perform Pepe-Pepeka ri Makka dance in a cultural event in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, Feb. 2, 2025. (Photo by Masyudi Firmansyah/Xinhua)

Guests take part in a closing bell ceremony held by Nasdaq and the Chinese Consulate General in New York in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in New York, the United States, Jan. 27, 2025.(Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)

People perform lion dance during an event to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Jan. 23, 2025. The event was hosted by the Chinese embassy in Kuwait on Thursday evening. (Photo by Hu Tiancan/Xinhua)

Students from the art troupe of the High School Affiliated to Renmin University of China perform during the Chinese New Year Showcase in Chicago, the United States, Feb. 1, 2025.(Photo by Joe Lerner/Xinhua)

Tunisian Chinese learners practice Chinese calligraphy during a cultural event held at a bookstore in celebration of the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, in Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Ling)

A person in Monkey King costumes plays Mahjong during a Chinese New Year celebration at Camden Market in London, Britain, Feb. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Performers pose for photos during a Chinese New Year celebration at Camden Market in London, Britain, Feb. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Lion dance performers interact with children during a Chinese New Year celebration event in Gauteng Province, South Africa, Feb. 1, 2025. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)

People watch a performance during a celebration of the Chinese New Year in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 31, 2025. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

A decoration of snake is seen on the show window of a bookstore in Turin, Italy, Jan. 31, 2025. Exhibition boards and posters about the Chinese New Year are displayed on the streets of Turin as part of the festival celebration. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Dragon dancers perform in a celebration of the Chinese New Year at Denpasar in Bali Province, Indonesia, Feb. 1, 2025. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

A woman interacts with a lion dancer during an event celebrating the Chinese New Year in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 1, 2025. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

Local residents learn to make decorative Chinese knots during an event celebrating the Chinese New Year at the Auckland Art Gallery in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 1, 2025. (Photo by Wu Jiaxiang/Xinhua)

A tourist poses for a photo with a mascot during a celebration of the Chinese New Year in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

A lion dance is staged during a celebration of the Chinese New Year in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Members of a Yingge team perform traditional Chaoyang Yingge dance during the Spring Festival temple fair in Frankfurt, Germany, on Jan. 31, 2025. The Yingge team from Shantou, south China's Guangdong province, offered a rich cultural feast in Frankfurt to friends from all over the world through their Chaoyang Yingge dance, a unique art form combining drama, dance, and martial arts. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

