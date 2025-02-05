We Are China

Fireworks in celebration of Spring Festival illuminate sky in Macao

Xinhua) 13:10, February 05, 2025

Fireworks in celebration of the Spring Festival illuminate the sky in Macao, south China, Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

