China sees 6.3 pct growth in cross-border trips during Spring Festival holiday

February 05, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China recorded 14.37 million cross-border trips during the Spring Festival holiday, 6.3 percent more than a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.

According to statistics released by the National Immigration Administration, China saw 958,000 cross-border trips made by foreigners during the holiday, up 22.9 percent from the previous year.

The Spring Festival holiday ran from Jan. 28 through Feb. 4 this year.

