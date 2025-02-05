Home>>
China sees 6.3 pct growth in cross-border trips during Spring Festival holiday
(Xinhua) 13:26, February 05, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China recorded 14.37 million cross-border trips during the Spring Festival holiday, 6.3 percent more than a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.
According to statistics released by the National Immigration Administration, China saw 958,000 cross-border trips made by foreigners during the holiday, up 22.9 percent from the previous year.
The Spring Festival holiday ran from Jan. 28 through Feb. 4 this year.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fireworks in celebration of Spring Festival illuminate sky in Macao
- Over 2.3 billion interregional trips recorded during Chinese Spring Festival holiday
- People package specialities from home as Spring Festival holiday comes to end
- Chinese Peacekeepers to Abyei Celebrate Chinese New Year
- Cultural vibes eagerly embraced by holiday travelers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.