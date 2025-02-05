Home>>
Sweet encounter between lion dancers and toddler
(People's Daily App) 15:01, February 05, 2025
This video of a sweet interaction between a group of lion dance performers and a 3-year-old girl dressed in a lion dance costume in Puning, Guangdong Province has gone viral on Chinese social media. Many praised it as a touching example of passing on culture to the next generation. The video blogger explained to the media that her daughter loves lion dance, a beloved tradition in Guangdong. She bought her a lion dance suit, and when she heard there would be a lion dance parade in the neighborhood, her daughter excitedly put it on and waited in front of their house. That's when this magical encounter took place!
