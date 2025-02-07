Home>>
Humanoid robots displayed in Wuhan
(People's Daily App) 15:46, February 07, 2025
Ten humanoid robot models developed in Hubei Province were demonstrated in Wuhan on February 5. Led by a provincial initiative, a group of different labs produced the robots over the course of seven months.
