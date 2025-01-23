Chinese automakers expand into production of humanoid robots

People's Daily Online) 13:21, January 23, 2025

Leveraging their technological advantages, several automakers in China have ventured into the production of humanoid robots designed to work on their automotive production lines, with significant potential for future growth.

Auto manufacturer GAC Group unveiled GoMate, its third-generation intelligent humanoid robot, on Dec. 26, 2024. In four-wheeled mode, the full-sized, wheeled robot excels at climbing stairs, ascending slopes, and overcoming obstacles on one side. It offers enhanced agility and a smaller footprint in two-wheeled mode.

Robots driven by artificial intelligence check vehicles at the general assembly workshop of a plant of Chinese carmaker Jiangling Motors located in Nanchang, east China’s Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Shi Yu)

GoMate's unique design improves adaptability in complex environments and reduces energy consumption by over 80 percent compared to similar products, with a six-hour battery life.

In addition to GAC Group, several other Chinese carmakers have entered the humanoid robot industry over the past two years, launching related technologies, products, or plans.

At the end of last year, Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng unveiled its latest humanoid robot called Iron, which has 62 active degrees of freedom. Chery Automobile partnered with an artificial intelligence (AI) company to develop Mornine, a humanoid robot notable for its ability to accurately understand and respond to human interactions.

Many automotive companies plan to primarily deploy their robots in their workshops. GAC's GoMate will first be put into use for demonstration on GAC Trumpchi and AION production lines and industrial parks. Limited production of the humanoid robot will get underway in 2026, with large-scale mass production the ultimate goal.

According to an executive of GAC's robotics R&D team, the group's humanoid robots show promise in a wide range of fields, including security, healthcare, automotive aftermarket, logistics and education.

Notably, XPeng's humanoid robots have been deployed in the company's auto plants to handle assembly tasks.

Building vehicles, especially intelligent vehicles, shares technical commonalities with building humanoid robots, which is a key reason why many automakers have ventured into this emerging field.

A woman shakes hands with Unitree G1, a humanoid robot, at the 2024 Global AI Product and Application Expo in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Zhang Feng)

The in-depth integration of AI technology and the automobile industry has strengthened this commonality, said Qin Kongjian, chief expert of the China Automotive Technology and Research Center.

Qin added that automakers' accumulated expertise in areas like autonomous driving perception, human-machine interaction, and motion control provides a solid foundation for their research and development of robots.

Automakers also enjoy supply chain advantages, matured sales channels, and brand power. This is conducive to promoting their robots.

A report released during the 2024 World AI Conference said that China's humanoid robot market will reach 75 billion yuan ($10.23 billion) by 2029 and 300 billion yuan by 2035.

Multiple automakers have expressed optimism about expanding the application scenarios of humanoid robots. Chery has outlined a three-phase deployment plan for Mornine: initially serving as a sales assistant in stores, then advancing to assist customers at exhibition booths and autonomously guide customers, and finally evolving into a comprehensive household assistant capable of childcare and domestic tasks.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)