Home>>
Hospital 'sky trains'
(People's Daily App) 16:04, January 22, 2025
Come look at these automatic delivery machines used in Chinese hospitals. They carry medication, samples or small equipment, greatly reducing the workload of medical workers.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- First robot Spring Festival ‘Gala’ makes debut online
- Tech companies enhance cooperation on autonomous driving AI LLM
- World Robot Contest Final 2024 kicks off in C China
- Humanoid robots to participate in half-marathon, sports events in Beijing
- New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connects 555 ports worldwide
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.