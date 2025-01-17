Tech companies enhance cooperation on autonomous driving AI LLM

An autonomous vehicle undergoes road testing at an autonomous driving demonstration area in Yizhuang in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

DeepRoute.ai, a Chinese autonomous driving start-up based in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, announced that the company has collaborated with "smart Automobile," an electric vehicle joint venture (JV) between German auto giant Mercedes-Benz and Chinese carmaker Geely Holding Group on an artificial intelligence (AI) program that will enable automakers to advance the autonomous driving experience for smart vehicle owners.

The move is a fresh effort by Chinese tech companies to bolster autonomous driving technology. With significant investments in research and development, Chinese firms are focusing on enhancing their capabilities in AI, machine learning, and sensor technology to improve the safety and efficiency of autonomous vehicles.

The AI large language model (LLM) technology of both parties will empower the new generation of intelligent driving systems. This system utilizes an end-to-end algorithm model, supporting intelligent driving functions including parking, the Global Times learned from DeepRoute.ai on Thursday.

LLMs for autonomous driving play a significant role in making automated driving safer, more comfortable, and more efficient for drivers. The two companies will concentrate on exploring cutting-edge AI technologies and collaboratively developing autonomous driving systems infused with advanced AI capabilities. This initiative aims to transform driverless vehicles from mere modes of transportation into fully fledged "AI agents," Zhou Guang, CEO of DeepRoute.ai, told the Global Times on Thursday.

The cooperation will not only facilitate the application of cutting-edge technology but also accelerate its global expansion, propelling technological exports of autonomous driving, Zhou said.

The rise of AI has spurred the development of the autonomous driving industry in China. AI algorithms offer high-precision environmental perception and decision-making and control services, according to information the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence shared with the Global Times.

