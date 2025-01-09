Chinese companies showcase technology innovations at CES 2025

The 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's premier tech show, officially kicked off in Las Vegas, the US on Tuesday. The annual event, running from Tuesday to Friday, has drawn more than 4,500 exhibitors from more than 160 countries and regions, including about 1,400 start-ups, according to the US Consumer Technology Association (CTA), organizer of the event, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

More than 1,000 Chinese companies have registered to participate in the event, including global leading brands as well as start-ups, impressing global exhibitors with innovative products and solutions, according to Xinhua.

China's display maker BOE said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Wednesday that it is participating in the event for a fourth time this year and has doubled its exhibition area compared with last year. More than 30 international partners are scheduled to make on-site visits to engage in in-depth exchanges. The products on display include smart cockpit solutions and flexible OLED vehicle display screens.

"CES provides us with a good platform to showcase our strengths and engage in face-to-face discussions with global partners, which is why we are participating again this year," Gao Wenbao, president of BOE Technology Group Co, said in a statement sent to the Global Times.

A flying car made by the Chinese company XPENG AEROHT attracted lots of attention. The company unveiled key features of the "Land Aircraft Carrier" during its international debut at CES 2025.

"Since our appearance at CES 2024, we have transformed the dream of flying cars into a tangible reality," said Tan Wang, co-founder of XPENG AEROHT, in a statement sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.

"The international debut of the 'Land Aircraft Carrier' showcases our ability to turn vision into action. With over 3,000 intended orders, we are definitively at the forefront of the advanced mobility revolution," Wang said.

Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence & Robotics Centre (FLAIR) is making a debut at CES, showcasing artificial intelligence solutions and robotics applications.

"We've witnessed a dynamic exchange of ideas and motivation among participants. We are excited to receive significant interest from both electronics manufacturers and media representatives. Many attendees are particularly drawn to our innovative AI technologies. This engagement provides us with invaluable first-hand insights into their pain points, enhancing our understanding of actual industry needs," Edmond Lai, CEO of FLAIR told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Joining CES aligns with FLAIR's commitment to advancing our tangible AI solutions on a global scale, covering robotics, visual inspection, product creation, logistics, and sustainability. We hope to establish partnerships that leverage our expertise in AI and to collaborate with like-minded companies that share our vision for a smarter, more connected future, Lai added.

Chinese lidar maker Hesai Technology launched a mini hyper-hemispherical 3D lidar series for robotics at the CES. The series can be used on delivery robots, robotic lawnmowers, cleaning robots, agricultural vehicles, and broad industrial applications.

Hesai told the Global Times in a statement on Wednesday it aims to continue expanding its presence in global markets by leveraging advanced technology to drive high-quality growth. The company plans to accelerate mass production and continue its focus on research and innovation.

Many Chinese exhibitors participating in the event have won CES Innovation Awards, Gary Shapiro, CEO and vice chair of the CTA, told Xinhua.

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The program recognizes honorees in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest rated in each.

Chinese companies have once again demonstrated a strong presence at this year's CES, showcasing their significant scale and influence in the global consumer electronics landscape, which underscored the vibrancy and dynamism of Chinese enterprises in this sector, Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

"From display technology to AI and robotics, the innovations and exhibits highlight the innovative strength of Chinese companies and their forward-thinking approach to research and development," Wang said.

However, many employees of Chinese tech companies preparing to attend the CES are reporting being denied US visas despite holding invitations to attend, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on November 30.

Chris Pereira, the founder of iMpact, a New York-based consultancy, posted this month on LinkedIn that during a cross-cultural leadership training program for Chinese companies expanding abroad, he learned that "half of the 40 companies in attendance reported their staffs were being denied visas, despite holding official invitation letters from CES," the SCMP reported.

In an email, a CES spokesperson said "We are aware of some CES attendees and exhibitors from China whose business travel visa applications are being denied," according to the SCMP.

"We encourage the US government to expedite and approve visas for individuals who are traveling to the US for legitimate business reasons," the statement added, according to the SCMP.

Chinese companies have been the main force of CES exhibitors over the years. Promoting exchanges and cooperation in the global consumer electronics industry is the common wish of enterprises of all countries. It is conducive to connecting the global consumer electronics industrial chain and supply chain, and injecting new momentum into the world economy, Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US, said on X on November 30.

"We hope that the US will work with China to reduce policy obstacles such as visa and entry, take concrete actions to support and encourage more exchanges between people from business, S&T, and other sectors of the two countries," Liu said.

