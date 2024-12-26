Highlights of 2024 breakthroughs in new quality productive forces

This year, China's new-energy vehicle (NEV) annual production surpassed 10 million units for the first time. The first 400G all-optical interprovincial backbone network under the "Eastern Data Western Computing" project—designed to transfer data processing from eastern regions to western regions—was officially put into commercial use. An end-to-end 6G experimental platform has been preliminarily established, and nearly 10,000 digitalized workshops and smart factories have been built. In 2024, new quality productive forces have advanced steadily, delivering remarkable achievements. Tap the images to explore how China continues its push for innovation.

1. China's NEV annual production surpasses the 10 million milestone for the first time

2. The world's first 400G all-optical interprovincial backbone network officially became commercially available

3. Main part of the central detector of the JUNO completed

4. China's Chang'e-6 brings back first samples from moon's far side to Earth

5. Purple Mountain Laboratory builds preliminary 6G end-to-end experimental platform

6. China's seaside commercial spacecraft launch site completes first mission

7. China builds nearly 10,000 digitalized workshops and smart factories

8. China holds 4.66 million valid invention patents

9. China climbs in global innovation rankings

