World Robot Contest Final 2024 kicks off in C China
Young participants take part in the final competition of the World Robot Contest 2024 in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (China News Service/Han Zhangyun)
More than 19,000 participants from over 10 countries and regions attended the finals on Thursday.
Young participants take part in the final competition of the World Robot Contest 2024 in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Han Zhangyun)
