Humanoid robots to participate in half-marathon, sports events in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:24, January 17, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- A half-marathon for humanoid robots is scheduled for April in Beijing, presenting an intriguing test of the swiftly advancing robotic technologies.

The competition, open to robot clubs worldwide, is now inviting humanoid robots to participate, according to the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area Administrative Committee.

"Tiangong," a humanoid robot with an average speed of 10 kilometers per hour, will take part in the running race. Last November, the full-size robot designed by China's Embodied Artificial Intelligence Robotics Innovation Center ran with participants at the starting and finishing points of the Yizhuang Half Marathon in Beijing.

The athletic capabilities of Chinese humanoid robots are evolving rapidly. In October last year, a robot model developed by Beijing-based RobotEra ascended the Great Wall, showcasing its stability and strength in different types of terrain.

This week, a Chinese team has unveiled a robotic dog that sprinted into the 10-second club for the 100-meter dash.

In August this year, Beijing will also host a sport event primarily for humanoid robots, covering track and field, football, comprehensive skills and other application scenarios.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)