Home>>
Robot dog runs 100-meter dash in under 10 seconds
(People's Daily App) 16:07, January 22, 2025
Meet one of the world's fastest quadruped robots! A Chinese team has unveiled a robotic dog that sprinted into the "10-second club" of the 100-meter dash, marking a new technological advancement in robotics. The 38-kg, 0.63-meter-tall Black Panther 2.0 can run at 10 m/s and achieve a remarkable peak stride frequency of five times per second.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- First robot Spring Festival ‘Gala’ makes debut online
- Shanghai rolls out the country’s first heterogeneous humanoid robot training ground
- Tech companies enhance cooperation on autonomous driving AI LLM
- World Robot Contest Final 2024 kicks off in C China
- Humanoid robots to participate in half-marathon, sports events in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.