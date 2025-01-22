Robot dog runs 100-meter dash in under 10 seconds

January 22, 2025

Meet one of the world's fastest quadruped robots! A Chinese team has unveiled a robotic dog that sprinted into the "10-second club" of the 100-meter dash, marking a new technological advancement in robotics. The 38-kg, 0.63-meter-tall Black Panther 2.0 can run at 10 m/s and achieve a remarkable peak stride frequency of five times per second.

