EV producers on road to innovation in humanoid robot

10:27, January 23, 2025 By Zhang Weilan ( Global Times

Industry players including BYD, GAC Group, Chery, NIO, Seres and Xpeng have recently announced forays into the humanoid robot sector.

Chery said that since April 2024, it has teamed up with artificial intelligence (AI) company Aimoga to jointly develop the humanoid robot Mornine, which can accurately understand human language and their interaction intentions and convert them into specific action strategies and language outputs, according to a statement the Chinese automaker sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.

Chinese automotive manufacturer NIO has announced plans to establish a team of 20 people to explore the development of its new robot dog project. It will be led by Xu Kang, a former algorithm expert at Beijing-based autonomous driving company Momenta, who joined NIO's autonomous driving team in 2020. "The company's shift toward the robot dog project marks NIO's exploration in the field of embodied AI," the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Wednesday.

Recent initiatives by China's electric vehicle (EV) start-ups underscore their increasing interest in multi-legged and humanoid robots, a trend that not only showcases advancements in automation and robotics but also highlights the broader developments in AI technology.

According to a report from Chinese tech outlet IThome, based on incomplete statistics, the number of funding rounds in the field of embodied intelligence exceeded 60 throughout 2024, totaling 5 billion yuan ($686.7 million), making it one of the hottest sectors of the domestic market.

In December last year, BYD was reportedly planning to set up a dedicated lab to develop humanoid robots. The company announced at that time a new recruitment initiative, saying "it is seeking master's and doctoral graduates from universities worldwide to join its Embodied Intelligence Research Team." The move drew widespread attention to its focus on the burgeoning field of embodied intelligence.

Although various types of robots have been introduced into vehicle production lines, where they are engaging in processes such as stamping, welding, spraying, and quality inspection, these industrial robots are lacking in versatility and flexibility, Wu Songquan, an expert from China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co told the Global Times on Wednesday.

However, many auto companies have accumulated rich technology and experience in the manufacturing process, such as industrial machinery, electronic controls, sensors, and battery technology, which can provide a solid foundation for the development of humanoid robots, according to Wu.

"Meanwhile, they are exploring the integration of humanoid robots in production lines to enhance efficiency and they are now investing heavily in their own research and development departments to explore robotics technologies," Wu said, adding that this allows them to develop sophisticated robotic systems independently.

"Robust market demand is undoubtedly a key factor drawing automotive companies to venture into this sector," said Wu, citing an industry report that said that the market size of humanoid robots in China in 2024 was about 2.76 billion yuan. It is projected to reach 75 billion yuan by 2029, accounting for 32.7 percent of the global market.

Automakers have unique advantages in developing humanoid robots, given the compatibility between vehicles and robotic manufacturing, as they have made substantial investments in autonomous driving technologies, cultivating a robust pool of AI talent and expertise in embodied AI, Xu Bin, manager of the Shanghai-based National and Local Co-Built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center, Humanoid Robot (Shanghai) Co, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology considers embodied AI, which focuses on integrating intelligence into physical systems or bodies, a priority. Previously disclosed plans show that China aims to establish a preliminary innovation system for humanoid robots by 2025, with plans to have a secure, reliable industrial and supply chain system by 2027, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)