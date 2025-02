Humanoid robots of "Chucai" series displayed in Wuhan

Xinhua) 08:22, February 06, 2025

A humanoid robot displays its ability in passing obstacles in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2025. Ten humanoid robots of the "Chucai" series were displayed on a conference in Wuhan, showcasing a variety of abilities. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A humanoid robot displays its weight-bearing ability in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2025. Ten humanoid robots of the "Chucai" series were displayed on a conference in Wuhan, showcasing a variety of abilities. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

