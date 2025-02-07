Festive preparations underway for Lantern Festival in Jiaxing, E China

Xinhua) 08:42, February 07, 2025

Actors perform at a park in Nanhu District of Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. Festive preparations are underway in Nanhu District of Jiaxing for the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Festive lanterns are pictured in Nanhu District of Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. Festive preparations are underway in Nanhu District of Jiaxing for the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Volunteers and residents make festive lanterns at Nongxiang community in Nanhu District of Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. Festive preparations are underway in Nanhu District of Jiaxing for the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A girl holding a lantern walks on a bridge in Nanhu District of Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. Festive preparations are underway in Nanhu District of Jiaxing for the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People look at festive lanterns in Nanhu District of Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. Festive preparations are underway in Nanhu District of Jiaxing for the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People pose for photos with festive decorations in Nanhu District of Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. Festive preparations are underway in Nanhu District of Jiaxing for the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Festive lanterns are pictured in Nanhu District of Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. Festive preparations are underway in Nanhu District of Jiaxing for the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An intangible cultural heritage market is pictured at a park in Nanhu District of Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. Festive preparations are underway in Nanhu District of Jiaxing for the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)