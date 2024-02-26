Students sing during traditional Chinese Lantern Festival in multiple languages

February 26, 2024

Chinese and foreign students from Beijing International Studies University wore Chinese clothing, enjoyed lanterns, guessed riddles and ate sticky rice dumplings ...... They also sang about the flavor and romance of the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival in five languages: Chinese, English, Japanese, Arabic and French.

