Home>>
Students sing during traditional Chinese Lantern Festival in multiple languages
(People's Daily App) 16:31, February 26, 2024
Chinese and foreign students from Beijing International Studies University wore Chinese clothing, enjoyed lanterns, guessed riddles and ate sticky rice dumplings ...... They also sang about the flavor and romance of the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival in five languages: Chinese, English, Japanese, Arabic and French.
(Produced by Wang Ruofan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shehuo competition held in NW China to celebrate Lantern Festival
- CMG Lantern Festival gala gains 353 million views
- Chinese people celebrate Lantern Festival with joy, hope
- Lantern Festival function held for Taiwan business people on mainland
- Beijing parks sparkle with Lantern Festival delights
- Yingge dance, folk lanterns attract crowds at Lantern Festival in Shantou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.