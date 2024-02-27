Home>>
In Numbers: China's traditional Lantern Festival extends holiday spending fever
(Ecns.cn) 11:30, February 27, 2024
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- CMG Lantern Festival gala gains 353 million views
- Chinese people celebrate Lantern Festival with joy, hope
- Lantern Festival function held for Taiwan business people on mainland
- Beijing parks sparkle with Lantern Festival delights
- Students sing during traditional Chinese Lantern Festival in multiple languages
- Yingge dance, folk lanterns attract crowds at Lantern Festival in Shantou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.