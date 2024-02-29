Kumbum Monastery in NW China’s Qinghai stages butter sculpture show

People's Daily Online) 09:59, February 29, 2024

A butter sculpture show is held at the Kumbum Monastery in Huangzhong district, Xining city, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 24, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

A butter sculpture show was held at the Kumbum Monastery in Huangzhong district, Xining city, northwest China's Qinghai Province, on Feb. 24, 2024, which marked the Chinese Lantern Festival.

Butter sculptures from the Kumbum Monastery were included on the national intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

The sculptures on display were created by artisans of the Kumbum Monastery. They used pure white butter and colored mineral dyes to bring to life a variety of themes, including deities, historical figures, animals, plants, flowers, and buildings.

