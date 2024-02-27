Dragon dances and firecrackers ignite Lantern Festival celebrations in SW China's Guizhou
The Lantern Festival is celebrated in Dejiang county of Tongren city, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Feb. 24, 2024. (Photo/Peng Xingjian)
The Lantern Festival was celebrated in Dejiang county of Tongren city, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Feb. 24, the fifteenth day of the Lunar New Year. Ninety-nine colorful "dragons" paraded through the county's streets, captivating attendees with their vibrant display.
A time-honored tradition of the local Tujia ethnic group, the celebration takes place every year during the Lantern Festival. During the event, dragon dance teams brave the streets while spectators hurl firecrackers and fireworks at them. This exhilarating event creates a lively spectacle, earning the event its nickname, "Oriental Carnival." In 2021, this unique tradition was added to the expanded list of state-level intangible cultural heritage items.
