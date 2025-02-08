Dragon lantern parade attracts tourists in Shibing County of SW China's Guizhou
A dragon dancer lights a candle inside a dragon lantern in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 6, 2025. "Shibing dragon lantern", a provincial intangible cultural heritage in Guizhou, is a festive dragon lantern dance in Shibing County and featured by the fantastic performance amid fireworks. In recent years, the dragon lantern parade has become a cultural icon of Shibing, attracting numerous tourists during holidays. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
A drone photo taken on Feb. 6, 2025 shows people gathering to watch a "dragon eye dotting" ceremony in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. "Shibing dragon lantern", a provincial intangible cultural heritage in Guizhou, is a festive dragon lantern dance in Shibing County and featured by the fantastic performance amid fireworks. In recent years, the dragon lantern parade has become a cultural icon of Shibing, attracting numerous tourists during holidays. (Photo by Yu Tianying/Xinhua)
A folk artisan makes a dragon lantern in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 16, 2025. "Shibing dragon lantern", a provincial intangible cultural heritage in Guizhou, is a festive dragon lantern dance in Shibing County and featured by the fantastic performance amid fireworks. In recent years, the dragon lantern parade has become a cultural icon of Shibing, attracting numerous tourists during holidays. (Photo by Tai Shengzhi/Xinhua)
Dragon dancers perform amid local specialty fireworks in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 6, 2025. "Shibing dragon lantern", a provincial intangible cultural heritage in Guizhou, is a festive dragon lantern dance in Shibing County and featured by the fantastic performance amid fireworks. In recent years, the dragon lantern parade has become a cultural icon of Shibing, attracting numerous tourists during holidays. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
