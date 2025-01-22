Guizhou to build national computing power center

08:53, January 22, 2025 By Yang Jun ( Chinadaily.com.cn

A technician checks equipment at a data center in Guiyang, Guizhou province, in May. (Tao Liang/Xinhua)

The Guizhou government set its 2025 plan for digital economy development, aiming to establish the province as China's computing power center and grow the industry value to 12 billion yuan ($1.64 billion), according to provincial Governor Li Bingjun.

During the third session of the 14th Guizhou Provincial People's Congress, Li announced in his report the advancement of 75 major projects, including Huawei Cloud's global intelligent computing center. Local governments will focus on clustering data industries and enhancing data development and utilization.

The report outlines plans to launch over 100 new data products and foster more than 100 data development and utilization institutions. By 2025, the Guiyang Big Data Exchange, China's first big data trading platform, aims to reach a turnover of 10 billion yuan.

"The digital economy has become the most dynamic, fastest-growing, and most influential sector in economic development," said Qi Yufeng, chairman of Xintongda Intelligent Technology, a leading enterprise in the local data industry. "With Guizhou's robust industrial support, our products and services have found applications in finance, water resources, and emergency response."

The government also plans to promote the use of big data among industry leaders, complete digital upgrades for more than 1,200 large-scale industrial enterprises, and build five smart factories and 100 digitalized workshops, according to the report.

Liu Boqian contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)