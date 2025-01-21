China completes main structure of world's tallest bridge

(People's Daily App) 13:15, January 21, 2025

China finished the construction of the main structure of a bridge in its southwestern Guizhou Province on Friday after the last steel girder weighing about 215 tons was precisely hoisted into place to connect sections of the bridge currently under construction. The suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface -- roughly twice the height of the Eiffel Tower. The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area.

